Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby was recently awarded Health Care Home Certification (HCH) by the Minnesota Department of Health recognizing its efforts to closely connect doctors, nurses and other clinicians with community resources to support whole-person care and facilitate the overarching goal of improving population health and well-being.
MDH’s HCH model drives the shift from a purely medical model of care delivery to focus on linking primary care with wellness, prevention, self-management and community resources. The model of care inspires patients to take a more active role and engage with the CRMC team to improve their overall health versus waiting for an appointment or just when they are ill. Studies involving patients in health care home programs have 40 percent fewer emergency department visits and 25 percent fewer hospital admissions.
“We are proud to offer our patients a certified health care home when it comes to their care,” said CRMC’s Executive Director of Primary Care and Population Health Kelly Chase, R.N. “A health care home means patients are receiving comprehensive and coordinated care led by a team of health care professionals centered around their unique needs.”
In CRMC’s health care home, a registered nurse care manager leads the team approach to develop a close relationship with patients and their families to better understand their medical needs, coordinate care and achieve better health. This includes streamlining access to appointments, improving communication with physicians, answering questions and planning care.
MDH completed a virtual site visit at CRMC’s Crosby primary care clinic on Nov. 20 and there were no variances given. The certification awarded for three years verifies that the clinic has met a set of rigorous standards to provide patient and family-centered care and is working to improve the overall quality and affordability of health care.
HCH Certification is a free and voluntary program provided to primary clinics and organizations by the MDH.
