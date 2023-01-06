Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that CRMC is in the top 7% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services.
“This award is extra special to us because in addition to meeting the strictest level of health care criteria distinguishing our team’s commitment to provide life-saving care in emergent situations, we earned it from our patients,” said Amy Hart, CEO of CRMC. “Only hospitals that achieve the highest level of patient satisfaction scores are eligible to earn the award … we are so proud that our patients recognized the quality of their overall ER experience.”
Each year, there are more than 130 million emergency room visits in the U.S. Emergency departments continue to be an essential part of the health care system as they provide fast, life-or-limb-saving care to millions each year. Unlike other hospital departments that interact with the same patient and families for an extended period, ER staff typically has one patient encounter, often when anxiety and fear is at its peak.
“Emergency departments can be very stressful environments, particularly for the elderly or a mother with a sick or injured child,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Women make or influence 94% of all health care decisions for themselves and others. They want to be confident that they know which emergency departments in their communities will take care of their loved ones quickly and with the best possible care.”
The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s health care preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process-of-care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including:
• Total time spent in the emergency department
• Percent of emergency patients who left without being seen
Criteria for selecting CRMC as one of America’s Best also included the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. Also included this year were hospitals that performed well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis, a very dangerous condition. The awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country. Additional points were provided for the various trauma center levels.
CRMC not only performed well clinically with regard to emergency care measures, but they also have a high recommendation rating, which is very important to women when it comes to health-related decisions” says Passi.
CRMC is one of 417 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
