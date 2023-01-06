Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that CRMC is in the top 7% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services. 

“This award is extra special to us because in addition to meeting the strictest level of health care criteria distinguishing our team’s commitment to provide life-saving care in emergent situations, we earned it from our patients,” said Amy Hart, CEO of CRMC. “Only hospitals that achieve the highest level of patient satisfaction scores are eligible to earn the award … we are so proud that our patients recognized the quality of their overall ER experience.”

