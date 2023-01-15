Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award for the best in health care. The award signifies that CRMC is in the top 1% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals reviewed.
“CRMC has been a forerunner in minimally invasive surgery for years and this award validates our team is a leader in advanced surgical technologies including robotics,” said Amy Hart, CEO of CRMC.
Minimally invasive surgery has become the standard of care for many surgical procedures as a safer, less invasive and more effective option to open surgery. Minimally invasive surgeries minimize risks to the patient by significantly reducing the size of the incisions which has clear benefits including shorter hospital stays, if any; fewer complications, faster recovery and reduced pain, scarring and costs.
CRMC achieved the Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery distinction by meeting the following criteria:
Hospitals must be listed by the American Hospital Directory (AHD.com) as providing robotic surgery. Alternatively, a hospital can qualify if they have accreditation from the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery (AIMIS) or designation by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery or Minimally Invasive Gynecology.
Hospitals must also have a patient recommendation rating of 70% or more (i.e. higher than the national average) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) survey (HCAHPS).
Any hospital with a “Worse than the national rate” rating from CMS for Deaths from Serious Complications or Surgical Site Infections - Hysterectomy or Colon Surgery are disqualified from consideration.
