Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award for the best in health care. The award signifies that CRMC is in the top 1% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals reviewed.

“CRMC has been a forerunner in minimally invasive surgery for years and this award validates our team is a leader in advanced surgical technologies including robotics,” said Amy Hart, CEO of CRMC.

