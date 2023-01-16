Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Physical Therapist David Campbell will speak about the role of exercise and rehabilitation in the cancer patient’s care plan at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 12-1 p.m. in the hospital’s Clinic Conference Room.
Campbell will also provide an overview of cancer related fatigue, the role of regular mobility and exercise and edema and the use of compression. He will also share information about the rehabilitation resources available at CRMC, what rehabilitation does and how to obtain a referral.
The lead physical therapist of CRMC’s Transitional Care Rehabilitation team since 2014, Campbell has knowledge in many aspects of the clinical field, with a special interest in the complexities of geriatric care and stroke recovery. He is certified in LSVT Big, a comprehensive rehabilitation approach for those with Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders and teaches community Matter of Balance Classes. He holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Des Moines University.
Also at the group, Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks and Palliative Care Hospice Social Worker Elizabeth Liedl will lead a discussion. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.
Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served. There is no cost but those planning to attend should make a reservation by sending a message to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or calling 218-546-4319.
Participants can also attend virtually. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
