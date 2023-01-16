David Campbell

David Campbell

 CRMC

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Physical Therapist David Campbell will speak about the role of exercise and rehabilitation in the cancer patient’s care plan at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 12-1 p.m. in the hospital’s Clinic Conference Room.

Campbell will also provide an overview of cancer related fatigue, the role of regular mobility and exercise and edema and the use of compression. He will also share information about the rehabilitation resources available at CRMC, what rehabilitation does and how to obtain a referral.

