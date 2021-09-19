A total of $22,453 was raised for area hospice patients at Driving for Hospice, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s third charity golf tournament held Sept. 2 at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course in Deerwood.
In 2019 a total of $18,570 was raised and in the tournament’s inaugural year, $16,986 was raised.
Twenty-nine teams, a total of 116 golfers, participated in the 18-hole, best ball scramble. The tournament winners were Holden Electric, Partini and Senior Services. Ryan Stepan won the putting contest and Partini won the best dressed contest.
Hospice provides compassionate care and dignity for terminally ill people and supports their loved ones with comfort when time matters most. Proceeds from the tournament will stay in the community and be used to provide end-of-life care to hospice patients and fund supplies, medications, and home equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.