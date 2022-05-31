Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopaedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopaedic surgeon.
“We are incredibly honored that our hip and knee replacement program has been recognized by the Joint Commission with this designation. It reinforces the organization’s mission and goals in providing world-class care for these patients” said Amy Hart, CRMC CEO. “This certification is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire orthopaedic team, nurses, therapists, and staff which continually ensures the highest level of care for our patients.”
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center underwent a rigorous, onsite review on March 22-23. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer, specializing in total hip and knee standards, evaluated patient outcomes and compliance with these specific standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers and provide the benchmark for orthopaedic outcomes.
“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopaedic patients.”
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
