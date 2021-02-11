Cuyuna Regional Medical Center pharmacists Stephanie Perrine and Justin Richards and stroke coordinator Rachel Hawthorne, R.N., were recently recognized by the Minnesota Hospital Association with the Good Catch for Patient Safety Award.
The award is presented to Minnesota hospital staff who demonstrate their commitment to keeping patients safe by speaking up to prevent potential harm to a patient.
Recently, these staff prevented harm to a patient suffering from a stroke who was treated in CRMC’s Emergency Department. Pharmacists Perrine and Richards realized too much medication was ordered for the patient and changed the order before it was administered.
They prepared the appropriate dose and delivered it to the Emergency Department for nursing to administer. The pharmacists then notified the stroke coordinator of the issue and Hawthorne changed the order set so the mistake could not be repeated.
Perrine of Aitkin has been a member of CRMC’s staff since 2016. She earned her Doctorate at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Minneapolis. Richards of Pequot Lakes has been a pharmacist at CRMC since 2014.
He also earned his Doctorate at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Minneapolis. Hawthorne of Aitkin has been CRMC’s Trauma Program/Emergency Department coordinator since 2018. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.