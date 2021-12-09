Cuyuna Regional Medical Center psychologist, Kristin Furan, will lead an interactive discussion about anxiety and share tools to cope at CRMC’s Virtual Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 12-1 p.m.
People who are newly-diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited.
Registration is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
