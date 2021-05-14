Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Kyle McCormick of Omaha joined the surgery team of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in April.
McCormick recently earned his Master of Science in Nursing Nurse Anesthesia degree at Clarkson College in Omaha. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing with a Biology minor from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
A member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the American Association of College of Nursing, he received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses three times.
