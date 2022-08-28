Crosby Care Center

The public is invited to hear details about the state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar nursing home to soon be built on the Heartwood Senior Living Community campus in Crosby at a public forum set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. in Heartwood’s Conference Room.

Senior Housing Partners Development Manager Kevin Lohry will speak about the project together with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s CEO Amy Hart and Senior Services Administrator Daren Rife. Renderings of the completed center will also be available to view and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

