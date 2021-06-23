Sarah Martz of Crosby, a cook with 15 years of kitchen experience, was recently appointed director of culinary services at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.
Martz previously worked as lead cook at Heartwood for six years and cook for another two years. Prior to that, she was a cook at Pine Peaks Restaurant in Crosslake, The Village Inn in Outing, Via Matta in Boston, and Applebee’s in Blaine. She also worked as a prep and line cook at Sportland Café in Nisswa.
The director holds an Associates of Applied Science degree in culinary arts from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Mendota Heights.
In her new position, Martz will manage and direct all departmental functions including food production, resident food service, procurement, sanitation, maintaining regulatory compliance, hiring, training and evaluation of staff.
