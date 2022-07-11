For the fourth consecutive year, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, was recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for providing an outstanding patient experience.
The distinction places CRMC among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for outstanding patient experience, according to Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. CRMC is one of only four Minnesota hospitals to be recognized. CRMC and the Mayo Clinic are the only two hospitals in Minnesota to be in the top 5% for four years in a row.
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.
“For CRMC to be recognized as one of America’s best hospitals, now four years in a row, is a major success and confirms that each day our highly qualified physicians, nurses, clinical team and staff provide the highest quality of care to our patients and the communities we proudly serve,” said Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart. “Patients continue to tell us that the CRMC experience is remarkably different from what they encounter elsewhere. They choose CRMC for the high quality of care they receive and for the kindness and compassion that are the cultural foundation for everything we do.”
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.
“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”
Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.
