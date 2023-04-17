The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $92,550 to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to purchase two Terason USmart Plus Ultrasound Systems as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota. The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.

“This grant is important to CRMC and very much appreciated,” stated CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “The new equipment acquired provides our medical team with the ability to deliver the highest quality ultrasound services for our patients.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.