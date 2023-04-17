The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $92,550 to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to purchase two Terason USmart Plus Ultrasound Systems as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota. The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.
“This grant is important to CRMC and very much appreciated,” stated CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “The new equipment acquired provides our medical team with the ability to deliver the highest quality ultrasound services for our patients.”
The two new ultrasound machines and accessories purchased with the Helmsley funds will enhance CRMC’s ability to deliver innovative, safe and efficient patient care using the latest ultrasound technology. CRMC’s previous ultrasound machines were over eight years old with outdated technology. The new equipment will allow doctors, general surgeons and anesthesia providers to choose better treatment options. In addition, registered nurses will use the equipment to facilitate optimum intravenous therapy sites that are frequently used in acutely ill patients.
The modern technology will also strengthen CRMC’s providers’ ability to improve accuracy in diagnosing and treatment conditions promptly. The ultrasounds will provide general surgeons with a better image when performing vascular access and cancer surgeries and alleviate the time strain that occurs when performing peripheral nerve blocks in the operating room.
Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structure inside the body. This safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.
Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable trust, said the grants will help improve access to exceptional medical treatment for all Minnesotans, whether they live in the heart of Minneapolis or a smaller rural or underserved community.
“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch health care close to home,” Panzirer said. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Minnesota have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”
