DEA National Take Back Day April 30

 doseofreality.mn.gov/drug-takeback photo

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30.

Drug Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for community members to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Another option for drug disposal year- round is the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 118 Third Ave. NW, Aitkin.

Drop off is 24/7 on the west side entrance of the courthouse. Find other drop-off sites around Minnesota at doseofreality.mn.gov/drug-takeback.

