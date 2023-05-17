St. Joseph’s Essentia Health - Deerwood Clinic and Pharmacy invites the community to an open house Wednesday, May 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration will include other highlights such as the “Pit Happens” food truck, music, giveaways, children’s activities and clinic tours.

