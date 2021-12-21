Aitkin County has recorded a total of 2,381 cases of COVID-19 and 53 total deaths (12 since Oct. 1, 2021). Unfortunately Minnesota surpassed 10,000 deaths this week.
• 295 cases were posted for Aitkin County in October
• 289 cases were posted for Aitkin County in November
• 172 cases posted for Aitkin County thus far in December
• 14-day case rate for Nov. 30 through Dec. 13 is 84.0 (133 cases)
• Average age of cases is 43; 14% are under age 18
• Current positivity is 15.72%
Statewide hospital capacity continues to be a concern with about 84% of the state’s hospitals reporting no ICU bed availability.
• Aitkin County’s population aged 5+ vaccinated with at least one dose - 61.3%.
Although the omicron variant has been identified in Minnesota, the delta variant continues to be the predominant circulating strain of COVID-19.
“It is important to note that these data points are based on reported cases. We know our communities have positive cases being identified through self-administered at-home test options that do not get reported in these numbers,” said Erin Melz, Aitkin County Public Health supervisor.
RHCC
Riverwood Healthcare Center continues to care for those with Covid-19 symptoms with an increased number of patients coming in for clinic or emergency care since mid-November.
“During this delta variant surge, we are facing similar challenges that other health care facilities are facing across the country,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood chief medical officer. “While we are seeing more Covid patients hospitalized in recent weeks, we are still able to care for anyone experiencing a medical emergency at our hospital.”
Taylor added: “Those who are becoming seriously ill with Covid are mostly not vaccinated. Please encourage your family and friends to get the Covid vaccine or a booster shot as soon as possible.”
Riverwood continues to offer first, second and booster vaccinations on Thursday afternoons, from 3-5 p.m. at its Aitkin clinic, and has offered special vaccine community clinics in Aitkin and McGregor as needed. For a vaccine appointment, call 844-428-1323.
“Limiting exposure is especially important for anyone who is at higher risk for Covid, such as anyone age 60 or older or who has underlying health conditions,” Taylor said. “Even for those who are fully vaccinated, it’s important to follow recommended precautions like masking in public settings and avoiding large gatherings when Covid incidence is high in our community like it is right now. Anyone who is feeling sick should get a COVID test right away, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Stay home and stay away from others until you get your test result.”
Riverwood offers Covid testing via its drive-through window at its Aitkin pharmacy at Paulbeck’s County Market. Those getting tested do not need to leave their vehicles, following directions to do their own nasal swab that gets turned in for processing at the drive-through window. For a test appointment, call 844-428-1323.
CUYUNA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has been kept busy like other area hospitals during the COVID pandemic. Although not all the 25 beds that are assigned to critical access are occupied by COVID patients, a noticeable portion is, according to hospital officials.
Of the eight COVID patients hospitalized on Dec. 6, five were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated. From Dec. 6-9 there were a total of 25 newly admitted patients, with only four being COVID-related and only one being unvaccinated. During that stretch, a majority of patients being admitted were for reasons unrelated to COVID.
CRMC does have intensive care unit capacity and generally has 2-4 ICU patients at a time, according to the hospital. The facility has been transferring ICU status patients at least three to four times a week, more recently due to a lack of ICU beds or staffing. At least twice in the last month, it has taken the hospital five days to find a facility for an ICU patient to transfer to. Hospital officials say this is due to a lack of ICU beds across the state.
The average length of stay for all COVID patients at CRMC has been just more than six days for 2021, regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not. The facility has had five COVID patient deaths since Nov. 29.
From Nov. 29 through Dec. 9, CRMC averaged around eight COVID patients per day. It had a high during that period of 11 on Nov. 29 and a low of six on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.