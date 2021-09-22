The Minnesota Department of Health has announced a new, free app that allows people access to immunization records on their phone and other devices.
The new app, called “Docket,” can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Once downloaded, people should select immunizations from the main menu. Anyone with a valid email or phone number on file with the Minnesota Immunization Information Connect (MIIC) can access the records. If a person cannot find their records, go to www.health.state.mn.us/people/immunize/miic/records.html.
Extra wait times are possible, and people are asked to refer to Docket’s Twitter feed @dockethealthapp for up-to-date announcements.
Questions regarding the app can be sent to support@dockethealth.com.
