March is National Endometriosis Month and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Women’s Health is raising awareness of the condition by offering a brief, virtual presentation on the topic by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., on Thursday, March 18. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
Dr. Cady will discuss the symptoms, causes, risk factors, complications, diagnosis and treatment options for endometriosis, an often-painful disorder in which tissue like the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. The condition most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis. Endometriosis can cause pain especially during a woman’s period and impact fertility, but effective treatments are available.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health.
