Almost $25,000 was raised for area hospice patients at Driving for Hospice, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s fourth charity golf tournament held June 17 at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course in Deerwood.
The amount compares to $22,453 raised last year, $18,570 in 2019, and $16,986 in the tournament’s inaugural year.
Thirty-two teams, a total of 128 golfers, participated in the 18-hole, best ball scramble. The tournament winners were: first place, Jackson Physician Search and North Risk Partners; fifth place, First Western Bank & Trust; and last place, Rasinski’s Total Door Service. Like Totally 80s Babes won the Best Themed Dressed contest while CRMC Senior Services and Unity Bank were runners up.
Sponsors included: Carl Bolander & Sons, Deerwood Bank, DeGraaf Financial, Endogenex Inc., First Western Bank & Trust, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Jackson Physician Search, Kraus-Anderson, Love, Tito’s, MARCO, Inc., North Risk Partners, Paulson & Clark Engineering, Inc., Pope Design Group, Rasinski’s Total Door Service, Rice Lake Construction, Riverwood Bank, RSM US LLP, Siemens, Technical Life Care Medical Company, and Thelen Heating & Roofing, Inc.
Hole sponsors included: Carl Bolander & Sons, Consolidated Telecommunications, Deerwood Bank, DeGraaf Financial, Endogenex Inc., First Western Bank & Trust, Fransen Decorating, Inc., Grand Casino Mille Lacs, In Memory of Ken Kielty, Jackson Physician Search, Kraus-Anderson, MARCO, Inc., MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, MN Hockey Camps, North Central Medical Supply, North Risk Partners, Paulson & Clark Engineering, Inc., PB Promotions, Pope Design Group, Rasinski’s Total Door Service, Rice Lake Construction, Riverwood Bank, RSM US LLP, Siemens, Super One Liquors of Crosby, Technical Life Care Medical Company, and Thelen Heating & Roofing Inc.
Hospice provides compassionate care and dignity for terminally ill people and supports their loved ones with comfort when time matters most. Proceeds from the tournament will stay in the community and be used to provide end-of-life care to hospice patients and fund supplies, medications and home equipment.
