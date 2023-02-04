Members pictured, front, from left: Trauma Program Coordinator Rachel Hawthorne, Obstetrics Coordinator Jenny Kargel; middle: Surgery Registered Nurse Mark Asmus, Homecare and Hospice Quality Coordinator Jana Keefe, System Database Administrator Dean Turnbloom, Super One Clinic Coordinator Nikki Studaker, Engineer John Backowski; back: Medical Laboratory Scientist Amanda Tuthill and Admitting Clerk Afton Kleineck. Not pictured: Education Specialist Jodi Bedard.
Ten Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees are enrolled in the organization’s 2023 Emerging Leaders Program, a year-long educational curriculum providing opportunities for staff to empower and professionally develop themselves, by connecting them to other experienced leaders within the organization.
The program is designed for emerging leaders to learn additional skills to further their careers in leadership.
Members pictured, front, from left: Trauma Program Coordinator Rachel Hawthorne, Obstetrics Coordinator Jenny Kargel; middle: Surgery Registered Nurse Mark Asmus, Homecare and Hospice Quality Coordinator Jana Keefe, System Database Administrator Dean Turnbloom, Super One Clinic Coordinator Nikki Studaker, Engineer John Backowski; back: Medical Laboratory Scientist Amanda Tuthill and Admitting Clerk Afton Kleineck. Not pictured: Education Specialist Jodi Bedard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.