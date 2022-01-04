Erickson receives Trophy Fish Award

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Clinical Nutrition Director, Heather Erickson, R.D., Deerwood, recently received the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in her job duties by volunteering her personal time over an entire weekend to provide patient care.
Because of COVID-19, many nurses and other staff were quarantined from coming to work and the units were short-staffed. Erickson took it upon herself without being asked to provide support all day Saturday and Sunday. She monitored patients who needed one-on-one care to free nurses’ time to complete other patient care. Her assistance was very much appreciated by the regular staff who were very busy and challenged.
A member of CRMC’s staff since 2003, she also received CRMC’s Fire Starter Award in Spring 2021 for her outstanding leadership. Erickson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from North Dakota State University in Fargo. She became a registered dietitian in 1998, a diabetes care and education specialist in 2013 and is also certified in insulin therapy and continuous glucose monitoring. She and her husband, Vern, a CRMC inventory control specialist, have two children, Megan and Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.