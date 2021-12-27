Due to inclement weather, all Essentia Health clinics and urgent care throughout the Brainerd Lakes area are closed today, Monday, Dec. 27.

This includes clinics and urgent care in Baxter, Brainerd, Crosslake, Emily, Hackensack, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Pillager and Pine River.

Please note that the hospitals and emergency departments do not close and are thus available to provide patient care.

