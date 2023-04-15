After consideration of the state of COVID-19, Essentia Health will move to a voluntary masking policy for most staff, patients and visitors. This change went into effect April 3 and applies to its hospitals, clinics and home health care.
Voluntary masking does not apply to Essentia’s long-term care/nursing home facilities or assisted living facilities, which will continue to evaluate masking protocols separately. Hospice staff will follow the policies of the facilities they enter.
“As the disease has evolved, we are seeing fewer deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus. Additionally, the current availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments has improved,” said a news release from Essential Health. “We will still encourage masks for anyone who has symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection, a COVID-19 exposure or other infectious respiratory illnesses.”
Masks will remain available at the facility entrances appropriate transmission-based precautions will be followed. Staff members caring for COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients must still wear full personal protective equipment and those visiting COVID-19 patients must mask according to Essentia’s visitor guidelines.
Patients can request that their provider or others on their care team wear a mask.
