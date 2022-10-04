Essentia Health ground breaking

Essentia Health is building a new facility at the former Thoroughbred Carpets location in Deerwood.

Following positive reviews during a Deerwood Planning Commission meeting recently, Essentia Health will take another step toward building a new clinic and pharmacy which could open in Deerwood in 2023.

The 6,500-square-foot clinic and 700-square-foot pharmacy would be located at the intersection of Minnesota Hwys. 210 and 6, at the site of the former Thoroughbred Carpets.

