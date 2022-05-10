Essentia Health has a new nursing residency program beginning for new graduates hired by Essentia who have less than one year of nursing experience. In addition to unit-based orientation, these nurses will attend one four-hour session per month for 12 months. There are two cohorts — each with about 40 nurses — starting this spring.
Recent nurse grads can benefit from a series of learning and clinical work experiences designed to build skills in a specific department and across both inpatient and outpatient settings. A residency program of this kind supports nurses as they transition from school to a professional career.
“The program demonstrates Essentia’s commitment to supporting the professional development of nurses and will assist in both recruitment and retention,” said Rhonda Kazik, Essentia’s chief nursing officer.
The residency program’s curriculum will incorporate evidence-based best practices and the content will be presented by subject matter experts from Essentia — other nurses and leaders, for example. Each four-hour session will feature presentations as well as interactive components, including small-group projects and breakout groups for more in-depth analysis of certain topics.
Sessions will be conducted in-person at Essentia facilities in Brainerd, Duluth and Fargo. They will focus on leadership, quality outcomes, professional roles and building upon nursing-school experiences. Nurses who work in more remote locations can attend virtually.
