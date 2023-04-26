“The millisecond my hands left the rail, it was instant regret,” said Kevin Hines.
In the year 2000, Hines attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.
Hines is a storyteller. He is a best selling author, global public speaker and award-winning filmmaker.
Everyone is invited to join Smiles for Jake and area organizations as Hines shares his story of hope, healing and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience. Local medical professionals will be available during and after the presentation.
Hines is scheduled to visit a few area schools during a visit to Minnesota. Public presentations will be held:
• Tuesday, May 2, 8 a.m. at Gather on 3 Event Center, 19624 Co. Rd. 3, Brainerd - This session will be geared toward business and nonprofit leaders.
• Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. at Gather on 3 Event Center, 19624 Co. Rd. 3, Brainerd - This session is open to the public, anyone can attend.
• Wednesday, May 3, 5:30 p.m. at Central Lakes College Chalberg Theatre, 501 W. College Dr., Brainerd - This session is open to the public, anyone can attend. -
There is no cost to attend these community events.
Smiles for Jake is a suicide prevention movement that spreads positivity through life-affirming actions, listening ears and the message that everyone should have hope.
