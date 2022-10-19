Riverwood Auxiliary’s annual “Festival of Tables” was held Oct. 15 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin.
There were “22 in 2022” decorated tables at the event with themes ranging from places, weddings and babies to farms, sports and games.
Riverwood Auxiliary’s annual “Festival of Tables” was held Oct. 15 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin.
There were “22 in 2022” decorated tables at the event with themes ranging from places, weddings and babies to farms, sports and games.
The tables were also the site where attendees could sit down to turkey ala king over biscuits, a broccoli sunshine salad and a variety of desserts which included carrot cake and cheesecake. Aitkin High School National Honor Society members Sam Much, Jessica Much and Emma Miles were in the kitchen area serving up the meal.
Other activities at the event included a game called “Lucky Buck” and a raffle for gift baskets.
The Festival of Tables served approximately 140 meals to guests with $3,900 raised for a program called “Emily’s Gift.”
This Riverwood Foundation fund started with a local high school student named Emily Harmon, providing financial assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment at Riverwood. Harmon was a speaker at the festival event.
As a high school senior, Harmon was challenged to create a project to make a difference in her community. She decided she could make a difference by raising money for the oncology department at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The funds Harmon raised were used to purchase gas cards to help cancer patients undergoing treatment with travel expenses.
Many local individuals, businesses and organizations donated to the event which was organized by the Riverwood Auxiliary.
There are over 90 Riverwood Auxiliary members. If you are interested in joining the Riverwood Healthcare Community Auxiliary, call 218-927-5158 or email Katie Nelson at knelson2@rwhealth.org
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.