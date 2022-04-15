Fire Starter Award presented to Miller

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Fire Starter Award winner, Sheila Miller (center), with, from left: chief executive officer, Amy Hart; chief financial officer, Katie Berg; senior services administrator, Daren Rife; chief nursing officer, Stacy Weldon; chief human resources officer, Kim Blank and chief medical officer, Dr. Rob Westin.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center Director of Nursing, Sheila Miller, Baxter, recently received the organization’s Fire Starter Award for her outstanding leadership.
The Fire Starter Award recognizes leaders who guide and support CRMC’s commitment to excellence.
Miller was recognized for her diligence and critical leadership in supporting care center residents and staff during the pandemic over the past two years. Her commitment to holding several different roles, doing work that requires great mental and physical demands and continually seeking to learn and grow was also acknowledged.
Senior services administrator, Daren Rife, presented the award calling Miller a long-term care warrior and said, “Facing a workforce crisis, Sheila decided to take action and focus on engagement by forming a committee at the care center to create a more favorable work environment for their peers. Leading by example in resident care, Sheila is never afraid to provide direct care to the residents when staffing challenged or when staff have extra work. No 8-to-5 for this person. When the job is caring for people 24 hours a day 365 days a year, the clock never stops, they work tirelessly to provide great care. How exhausting that can be, taking calls in the middle of the night and early mornings. Your commitment isn’t the norm anymore. You’ve given up a lot for others. You’ve made sacrifices. I am proud. CRMC is proud. I know how deserving of this you are and how much time you have poured into making sure the needs of others are met. I hope you know that we appreciate and recognize you.”
A member of CRMC’s staff since 1998, Miller earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Minnesota State University-Bemidji. She also holds an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Lakes College and a practical nursing diploma from Brainerd Technical College. She held previous positions at CRMC as a case manager, RN unit coordinator, assistant director of nursing and primary RN supervisor. Miller also has experience working as a staff nurse at Bethany Good Samaritan Center and Kingwood Court Good Samaritan Center, both in Brainerd.
