Gary Peters with Physical Therapist Brian Gehling

Gary Peters with Physical Therapist Brian Gehling (right).

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

With a career as a robotics engineer at Ford Motor Company in the automotive industry, Gary Peters, Aitkin, was excited to learn that robotics is being used in surgeries at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.

“When I saw the Riverwood Orthopaedic team about getting a right total knee replacement, I was told they use a robot for this surgery, but not to worry because the surgeon controls the robot,” Peters explained. “I was given the VELYS robot information and advised to go online and view a video to see how it works. It was so cool to learn how the robot recommends the cutting angle for a precise fit for the new knee joint. As a former robotics engineer, I could relate to this.”

