Free blood pressure checks are being given by a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center registered nurse at Super One grocery store in Crosby on Tuesdays and Thursdays during May from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Because May is High Blood Pressure Month, CRMC’s nurses are sharing resources about how to keep blood pressure in a healthy range. They will also provide advice on lowering blood pressure and explain why knowing and tracking your numbers is an essential step to managing high blood pressure.

