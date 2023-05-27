The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes covering health care fraud, waste and abuse prevention on Wednesday, June 14, from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud and abuse. This class will offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for participation.

