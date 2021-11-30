The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two Medicare Fraud Awareness and Prevention classes Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about detecting, preventing and reporting Medicare fraud, avoiding potential COVID-19 fraud and scams, as well as other scams targeting older adults. They will also learn how to read and understand their Medicare Summary Notices and other Medicare-related documents.
To register go to our “Classes, Workshops, and Trainings” page on this website: www.
arrowheadaging.org/class es-workshops-trainings or call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433.
