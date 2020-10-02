Aitkin County CARE has announced that locally-grown produce is available to the aging population (60 years and older).
Boxes will be delivered to the area. For those unable to travel, boxes can be delivered. These boxes will consist of vegetables that have been produced in Aitkin County to encourage healthy eating.
To reserve a free box of produce, call Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383 or 877-810-7776.
To find out how to order additional fresh produce go to: www.localline.ca/
aitkin-farmers-market.
This is a joint effort between ANGELS, Kid’s Plus of McGregor, and Aitkin County CARE.
