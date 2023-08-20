Funding for area nursing homes

Aitkin Health Services will receive funding in the amount of $200,863.

 Kat Robb

Nursing homes across the state will be seeing the result of the legislative session as funding will finally be reaching facilities.

The bipartisan agreement included direct grants, facility rate increases and a workforce incentive fund that adds up to about $1.1 million for every nursing home in the state.

  

