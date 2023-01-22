A total of $5,715 was raised for area hospice patients through Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s 38th annual Tree of Love fundraising event held in December. 

Donations from the event honored 326 loved ones. The amount raised compares to $7,410 donated in honor of 458 loved ones last year and $5,025 donated in honor of 351 people in 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.