A total of $5,715 was raised for area hospice patients through Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s 38th annual Tree of Love fundraising event held in December.
Donations from the event honored 326 loved ones. The amount raised compares to $7,410 donated in honor of 458 loved ones last year and $5,025 donated in honor of 351 people in 2020.
Tree of Love is a fundraiser memorializing and honoring loved ones. Memorials and gifts are used to make compassionate, end-of-life care available to people in the area who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, regardless of their ability to pay. Hospice involves a team approach to expert medical care, pain management, emotional and spiritual support. A vital part of hospice care is providing support to the family and loved ones of patients.
The live Tree of Love evergreen was located on the west side of Crosby Memorial Park, adjacent to Hwy. 210. The tree was illuminated with lights in memory or honor of loved ones at a ceremony that was part of Cuyuna Christmas and continued to shine throughout the holiday season. The names of those being remembered are published on cuyunamed.org.
Home Health and Hospice accepts donations all year. To donate, send a check payable to CRMC to: CRMC Charitable Fund, 320 E. Main St., Crosby, MN 56441.
For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org or call Home Health and Hospice at 218-546-2311.
