The week of Nov. 20-26 is national Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Awareness Week. Many Americans may experience heartburn associated with overeating. If heartburn occurs more frequently or is associated with additional symptoms, it may be GERD.   

An estimated one in every five American adults suffers from GERD, a chronic condition caused by changes in the gastroesophageal valve that allows contents to flow from the stomach back into the esophagus. Left untreated, GERD can be a lifelong disease. It can lead to symptoms varying from mild to moderate to severe. Longstanding GERD can lead to serious ulcerations, narrowing, eventually precancerous change known as Barrett’s Esophagus and finally cancer of the esophagus.

