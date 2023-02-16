River Oaks Dental
River Oaks Dental

Each year, dental professionals from across the state participate in Give Kids a Smile, providing free dental care to children in need. The event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of February and is made possible by the collaborative effort of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and sponsors according to the Minnesota Dental Association.

The American Dental Association website said the program was launched nationally in 2003 and provides underserved children with free oral health care. Since then, more than six million children have been served.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.