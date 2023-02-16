Each year, dental professionals from across the state participate in Give Kids a Smile, providing free dental care to children in need. The event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of February and is made possible by the collaborative effort of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and sponsors according to the Minnesota Dental Association.
The American Dental Association website said the program was launched nationally in 2003 and provides underserved children with free oral health care. Since then, more than six million children have been served.
River Oaks Dental’s first year participating was deemed successful by Dr. McLean Severson, “Our first annual Give Kids a Smile day was a complete success! We donated $20,600 worth of dentistry - all 100% free to our patients.
“It is so refreshing offering a day that eliminates some of the barriers to dentistry. Hopefully offering dentistry for free, being treated in a welcoming environment, with help from a caring team will leave these families with smiles on their faces and a positive experience. I am so humbled and proud of our team members for volunteering their time and talents for the sole purpose of helping families within our community. It was truly a great day and we are excited for many more.”
River Oaks Dental has two locations, in Aitkin at 1050 Minnesota Ave. S., 218-927-3785 and Deerwood at 23753 Forest Rd., 218-546-5191. For more information, go to www.riveroaksdentalmn.com.
