The Scott and Jodie Johnson family.
Riverwood Healthcare Center

Riverwood Healthcare Center and Foundation announced that $34,000 was raised to help support the Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund at Riverwood Foundation during the 2023 golf charity event.

The 18-hole golf event, presented by Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, was held on July 14 at Minnesota National Golf Course, McGregor.

  

