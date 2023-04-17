Katie Nelson with Helmsley Charitable

Riverwood Foundation Director Katie Nelson with Helmsley Charitable Trust Trustee Walter Panzirer.

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $233,092 to Riverwood Healthcare Center to purchase advanced ultrasound equipment as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota. 

The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.

