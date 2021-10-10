Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will be starting a grief support group on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
“Grief Share” sessions will run every Tuesday for 12-13 weeks. Anyone interested may simply show up. You are not required to attend all sessions but are urged to.
A free-will donation will be accepted but not required. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Call the church office to register or register at your first meeting.
