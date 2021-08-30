For those grieving the death of a loved one, information and help is available at a grief support group to be held in Aitkin this fall.
The six-week grief group series will meet Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m., Sept. 16, 23 and 30 and Oct. 7, 14 and 21 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, conference room E in the support services wing.
A facilitator, Judy Anakkala, who is experienced in bereavement counseling, will facilitate the group. Discussion will be enhanced by videos on grief topics. Group discussion is always confidential.
Those individuals who are not yet ready to share their grief journey but want to come to listen and learn from others are welcome.
To register, call Riverwood Social Services at 218-927-5524.
