Hagestuen receives DAISY Award

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse Kelly Hagestuen, Aitkin, compassionately responded to the emotional needs of an expectant mother. She was recently honored with the organization’s first DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.
Colleagues of Hagestuen gathered in the Birthing Unit April 19 for a ceremony presenting her with the prestigious award in recognition of her compassionate care of a patient who lost two babies. The nomination read, “This nurse is the definition of a compassionate and caring nurse. She has absolutely set the bar for high expectations. I could have never imagined my labor experience without her.”
The woman took the time to write how she came in for labor of a fetal demise in 2013. “She was there for every second and cried along with us. In fact, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room that day. She prayed with us, laughed with us and cried with us. She later sent a sympathy letter to my home, making my thoughts of her that much higher. The comfort she provided was very unexpected.”
The nomination further explained Hagestuen’s care. “In 2021, I was back again in the OB department for another fetal demise delivery. When I arrived in the morning, I was greeted by empathetic hugs. Kelly and the entire team of nurses and doctors that day had a clear understanding of all we have been through. I later learned that this was supposed to be Kelly’s day off and when she saw me on the schedule the day prior, she picked up another shift because she knew she wanted to be there for me. Eight years later! How amazing is that? I have never met such a caring nurse in all of my experiences, anywhere. She said when my husband and I come back for a healthy delivery, she better not miss it because she wanted to share the joy since she was there for all the pain. She has set a standard of care that I hope all nurses can meet.”
“Kelly’s passion for her profession, empathy for our patients who are suffering, and her selfless commitment is truly an inspiration,” said Stacy Weldon, CRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Nurses are heroes every day and the work they do has meaning and value in all our lives. Kelly’s dedication to excellent care for patients is what makes her an extraordinary nurse at CRMC.”
Hagestuen has over 30 years of experience as a registered nurse and has been a member of CRMC’s nursing staff since 1993. In addition to her work at CRMC, the nurse volunteers her time and skills with Midwives for Haiti working with infants and supporting Days for Girls.
Other nominees for the award included nurses: Maridel Anderson, Mark Asmus, Pamela Beebe, Jennifer Breidenbach, Pam Bye, Angie Cobb, Sarah Daniels, Nikki Davidson, Kim Emerson, Dan Flier, Carman Henningson, Kelly Kommer, Dana Larson, Laurie Murphy, Trisha Mykkanen, Ashley Otto, Elizabeth Robinson, Rhonda Swehla, Courtney Thull, Andrea Vogt and Mitchell Yager.
Nurses receiving the award are chosen by a committee at CRMC. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
For more information or to submit a nomination visit https://cuyunamed.org/patient-information/daisy-award. Nomination forms and collection boxes are also available throughout CRMC’s campus.
