McGregor Independent School District No. 4 issued a notice to parents Monday that some students at the high school level have Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
The school asked parents to look for the following:
• runny nose
• low-grade fever
• sore throat
• blister-like rash in mouth
Parents are asked to keep students home until the fever is gone, contact the school and have the child tested for COVID-19, since symptoms are similar.
It make take 3-6 days for symptoms to start after infection.
