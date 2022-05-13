Anthony Elsperger, Deerwood, joined the staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby April 25 as its family medicine and internal medicine clinics director. He is directing all activities that contribute to the operational, clinical and business functions of the Crosby Clinic and assuring the clinic provides high quality patient care with exceptional service in a cost-effective manner.
Elsperger came to CRMC from Aitkin Health Services where he served as administrator/executive director. He and his wife, Alisha, have two daughters and one son.
Reimer promoted at CRMC
Registered Nurse John Reimer, Deerwood, was recently promoted to manager of orthopaedics and spine at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. He previously worked as an orthopaedics nurse at CRMC for two years.
Reimer came to CRMC from Eagan, where he worked as a registered nurse and nurse case manager for Fairview Home Care and Hospice. He also has nursing experience at U of M Health Fairview Surgery Center and Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities as well as The University of Kansas Hospital and Atchison County EMS in Kansas.
Reimer also served as a volunteer on medical mission trips to the Philippines and El Salvador, caring for displaced families in Minneapolis-St. Paul with Project Home and on bone marrow drives with Delete Blood Cancer Organization.
Christopher appointed to board
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Medical Staff Coordinator Jodi Christopher, Crosby, was recently appointed to the communication coordinator position on the board of directors of the Minnesota Association of Medical Staff Services, an independent, non-profit association that provides a forum for education, networking and camaraderie for medical staff service professionals.
Christopher was also recently selected by the National Association of Medical Staff Services to participate on the exam assembly committee overseeing the development and selection of certification exam questions for the field.
A member of CRMC’s staff for 16 years, she has been in credentialing for six years. She also served as a critical care clerk and registered nursing assistant at CRMC.
