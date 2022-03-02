Following an extensive search process, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors has selected Amy Hart of the Brainerd lakes area as chief executive officer to lead its staff of more than 1,000 and manage a budget of $154 million.
An accomplished health care leader, Hart has been serving as CRMC’s interim chief executive officer the last year in addition to her chief operating officer position which she has held for the past nine years. She began serving as CEO on Feb. 21 and will work with the board of directors to build upon CRMC’s strategic plan and promote its strengths. CRMC is now searching for a new COO.
“Amy is expertly qualified to lead CRMC, bringing a wealth of health care operations, physician recruitment and management experience from different settings as CRMC moves to achieve its vision of being the best place to receive care, practice medicine and work,” said Bart Taylor, chair of CRMC’s board of directors. “We believe Amy’s experience paired with her passion for serving the community will lead CRMC into the future as it continues to provide remarkable clinical expertise and truly comforting patient care.”
In addition to CRMC, Hart has worked for Health East in St. Paul, Truman Medical Centers and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Missouri and Unity Health System in Iowa. A Fellow of the American College of Health Executives, she holds a Master’s Degree in health care administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in education.
“I am honored and proud to serve the patients of the Cuyuna and Brainerd Lakes region and to be part of CRMC’s long-standing history of providing high quality health care,” said Hart. “I look forward to continuing to be part of this great, independent health care system that remains a model for what can be accomplished in rural health care.”
CRMC is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Crosby, with 40 physicians and specialists, 60 health care providers and more than 900 employees. CRMC includes a 25-bed critical access hospital with a state-of-the-art surgery center; four outpatient clinics located in Crosby, Baxter, Breezy Point and Longville; a care center; and a senior living community offering independent, assisted and memory care services.
