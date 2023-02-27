The Hasskamp family established a Memorial Nursing Scholarship to honor Anne Hasskamp Sambar whose dedication and commitment while caring for others was especially evident during her years working as a nurses’ aide at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Crosby-Ironton High School seniors and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees are invited to apply for the annual Anne Hasskamp L.P.N. Nursing Scholarship which provides $500 toward a nursing student’s tuition at Central Lakes College. Applications are available at the C-I counselor’s office, CRMC’s HR office, or by sending a message to krishasskamp1@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.