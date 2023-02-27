The Hasskamp family established a Memorial Nursing Scholarship to honor Anne Hasskamp Sambar whose dedication and commitment while caring for others was especially evident during her years working as a nurses’ aide at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
Crosby-Ironton High School seniors and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees are invited to apply for the annual Anne Hasskamp L.P.N. Nursing Scholarship which provides $500 toward a nursing student’s tuition at Central Lakes College. Applications are available at the C-I counselor’s office, CRMC’s HR office, or by sending a message to krishasskamp1@charter.net.
Hasskamp, who died this past September, was a 1967 C-I High School graduate. Her passion and desire to give the best care possible to people in need led her to the Licensed Practical Nursing program at what is now Central Lakes College. Nursing was her deep vocation providing patients compassion, care and comfort. She was encouraged by CRMC physicians, nurses and support staff to continue her education and was provided with a scholarship into the LPN program in Brainerd.
“We intend to honor Anne by providing that special person at CRMC or a C-I High School student that same financial and emotional support,” stated her sister, Kris Hasskamp.
The deadline for this year’s scholarship is April 27. For more information, contact Hasskamp at 218-839-3162.
