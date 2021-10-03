Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center Registered Nursing Assistant Jennie Hatcher of Crosby won this month’s Cause for Applause recognition in appreciation of the positive impact she makes on residents, their families, and staff.
Hatcher has been a member of CRMC’s staff since 2005.
Cause for Applause was started in mid-August. On a bulletin board in the Care Center, notes are shared about team members who have made an impact. All the names are placed in a drawing for a gift certificate at the end of the month.
“We are grateful for our amazing team of caregivers and proud of the work they do every day,” said nursing director Sheila Miller. “In efforts to share positive experiences with our team, we created Cause for Applause.”
Cause for Applause cards can be written by residents, family, friends, and other team members. Those who wish to recognize other Care Center staff should briefly outline how a team member had a positive impact on the care delivered. Recognition cards may be placed in the plastic protector on the bulletin board to share.
Team members recognized will be placed in a monthly drawing for a gift card.
