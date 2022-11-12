When a highly respected, beloved physician who was devoted to patients and the community himself became ill, his wife and family found it to be a blessing to have the support of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Home Health and Hospice team.

“I am so grateful and appreciative for home health and hospice and the exceptional job they did of taking care of me and my family,” said Zenaida “Z” Soriano, Deerwood. “They came twice a day to check on us and help out and told me to call anytime if I needed help which I did and right away someone would come. They do a wonderful, excellent job.”

