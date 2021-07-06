Life Line Screening will be coming to Aitkin’s Moose Lodge, 22 Fourth St. NE, Aug. 5.
Screenings available are:
• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, which is related to risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Bone density as a risk for potential osteoporosis.
• Kindney and thyroid function, as well as other screenings.
There is a cost for the screenings. For more information, call 877-237-1287 or go to www.lifelinescreen ing.com. Pre-registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.