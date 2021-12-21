Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Aitkin, McGregor and the outlying communities.
Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, veteran to veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person’s schedule.
Call Keshia Kettler at 218-829-1252 for further information.
